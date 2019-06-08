Toulouse win at York

Toulouse Olympique won an entertaining encounter this afternoon against York City Knights at Bootham Crescent, emerging with amn 18-25 victory after the sides were level 12-12 at half-time.

The two sides swapped early tries through Jack Teanby for York and Matthieu Jussaume for Toulouse with both tries converted.

Brad Hey scored York’s second converted try on 25 minutes to give his side a 12-6 advantage, but again Toulouse were able to reply quickly, with James Bell getting over for their second and William Barthau adding the conversion.

On 54 minutes York were back in front with a brilliantly created try when the ball came through several pairs of hands for Liam Harris to touch down, with Connor Robinson maintaining his faultless conversion rate for an 18-12 lead.

But as before Toulouse replied instantly, this time through winger Paul Marcon, who touched down in the corner, too far out for Barthau to convert.

On 75 minutes the French team took the lead for the first time when Stan Robin’s kick was touched down by Jussaume for his second try, which Barthau converted for a four-point lead. With three minutes remaining that advantage was stretched to six points when Barthau kicked a penalty for a professional foul by Matty Marsh, with the York fullback sin-binned for his trouble.

And the killer blow came with a minute remaining when Barthau dropped a field-goal to secure safety with a seven-point margin.

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express