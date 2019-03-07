Travelling Girls teams start March with a bang!

There were some convincing away wins in the Girls Rugby League at the weekend, including by Orrell St James and Thatto Heath.
Results
Saturday 2 March 2019
UNDER 16S
GROUP ONE: Ashton Bears 0 Orrell St James 54; Warrington Wolves 0 Thatto Heath 62.
GROUP TWO: Whitley Bay Barbarians 14 Featherstone Lionesses 6; Hull Kingston Rovers 54 Wakefield Trinity 12; Cutsyke Raidettes 6 Leigh Miners Rangers 46.
GROUP THREE: East Leeds 14 Shaw Cross 16; Illingworth 14 South Leeds Spartans 20; Oulton Raidettes 36 Thornhill Trojans 0.
UNDER 14S
GROUP ONE: Ashton Bears 6 Thatto Heath Crusaders 38; Halton Farnworth Hornets 34 Warrington Wolves 12; Leigh Miners Rangers 28 Orrell St James 14.
GROUP TWO: Shaw Cross Sharks 20 South Leeds Spartans 32; Cutsyke Raidettes 24 Hull Kingston Rovers 10; Whitley Bay Barbarians 0 Featherstone Lionesses 72.
GROUP THREE: Wibsey Warriors 8 St Josephs 0; Normanton Knights 74 Farnley Falcons 4; Illingworth 12 Dewsbury Moor 24; East Leeds 74 Bolsover Bulls 0.
UNDER 12S
GROUP ONE: Ashton Bears 58 Thatto Heath Crusaders 4; Culcheth Eagles 38 Warrington Wolves 26; Leigh Miners Rangers 16 Orrell St James 48.
GROUP TWO: Cutsyke Raidettes 30 Fryston Warriors 8; Oulton Raiders 16 South Leeds New Spartans Black 22; Greetland All Rounders 14 Stanningley 12; Hull Kingston Rovers 22 Farnley Falcons 4.
GROUP THREE: Whitley Bay Barbarians 0 Batley 46.