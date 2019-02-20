Trinity v Dragons – team news

Wakefield Trinity will be without injured duo Craig Huby and Danny Kirmond for tomorrow’s clash with Catalans Dragons.

Both Keegan Hirst and James Batchelor move into the squad that lost narrowly to St Helens in Round 2 of Super League.

Meanwhile, Catalans have named an 18-man squad as they await the registration of Fouad Yaha, who has rejoined the club after a few months in rugby union.

David Mead returns to the squad, after spending time away due to personal reasons, alongside Ben Garcia and Antoni Maria. Julian Bousquet drops out.

Trinity squad: Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, George King, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood

Dragons squad: Tony Gigot, David Mea, Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Samisoni Langi, Matty Smith, Remi Casty, Micky McIlorum, Sam Moa, Kenny Edwards, Benjamin Garcia, Mickael Simon, Benjamin Jullien, Matt Whitley, Mickael Goudemand, Antoni Maria, Jaon Baitieri, Sam Tomkins.