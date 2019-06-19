Tsang backs Hall to succeed

Coventry Bears head coach Tom Tsang has backed Elliot Hall to emulate the career trajectory of former England Students teammate Jason Bass.

Hall has scored nine tries in League 1 this year, better only by Newcastle’s Lewis Young and Hunslet’s Gareth Pott’s, and after only playing his first professional game last season at London Skolars.

And with a growing number of professional players coming from the international University side, including York duo Bass and Marcus Stock, Tsang believes, with the right guidance, fullback Hall could follow that trend.

“We’d had tabs on him for a couple of years and he’d had half a season at Skolars, so he’s getting somewhere near his potential now,” he said.

“He’s certainly had a good half of the year for us, he hadn’t played at any sort of level before London Skolars. He’d just graduated at Loughborough University and we’d had players from down there in the Midlands before.

“He made the England Students team and we have strong links with them, he was their top try scorer in the Student World Cup. We tried to get him to us last year, but he was on placement in London, that’s why he went to Skolars.

“He’s got the fundamentals to go on as far as Jason Bass, at York, has gone. He’s got the willingness and the attitude to learn. He’s got a lot to learn, but his natural speed, decision making and carrying with the ball is a massive plus for us.”