Tupou missing as Kirmond returns for Trinity

Wakefield Trinity will welcome back Danny Kirmond from a two-match suspension when they welcome Huddersfield Giants to the Mobile Rocket Stadium on Friday.

However, Trinity will be without Bill Tupou who picked up a groin strain in Trinity’s win over Salford Red Devils.

Meanwhile, the Giants have called upon halfback Ollie Russell who takes the place of Louis Senior in the squad.

Russell has spent time on loan with Leigh Centurions this season.

Trinity squad: Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, Danny Brough, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Kyle Wood

Giants squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner, Akuila Uate, Lee Gaskell, Matt Frawley, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence, Adam O’Brien, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Matthew English, Oliver Russell, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Sam Hewitt, Innes Senior, Joe Wardle