Turner joins Rovers on months loan

Young Castleford Tigers fullback Calum Turner has joined local rivers Featherstone Rovers on a months loan deal.

Turner made his debut in Super League last season for the Tigers, scoring two tries in his five appearances.

“This is a great opportunity for Calum to get regular games under his belt in a competitive Championship environment,” said Tigers Director of Rugby, Jon Wells.

“Tigers fans will already know about Cal’s potential, and this is a fantastic chance to take the next step in his development towards becoming a regular top flight fullback. More importantly, he knows this as well and I’m sure Featherstone will see him put his best foot forward over the next month which will undoubtedly benefit both clubs.

Featherstone’s General Manager, Steve Gill, added: “I’ve known about Calum and what he has to offer from my time at the Tigers, and when the opportunity came to bring him here to Featherstone, it was a no brainer really.

“He’s a smart player who has a great pedigree, and a player Ryan (Carr, head coach) was anxious to have on board as a front-line full back on his arrival in the UK.

“I’m sure Calum will enjoy his time here at the Rovers and also develop under Ryan’s coaching.”