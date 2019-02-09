Two from two as Warrington beat Rovers

HARVEY LIVETT’S two tries helped Warrington to another win as Hull KR were beaten 28-14 seven days after Steve Price’s side defeated Leeds.

Rovers, aiming to build on their derby triumph over Hull, twice led in the first half, through Ben Crooks, who crossed after eight minutes, and Craig Hall, who scored on 28 with the Wolves down to twelve men after Blake Austin was sin binned for a dangerous tackle on Joel Tomkins.

Josh Drinkwater couldn’t convert either.

In between the visitors’ scores, Livett went over for Warrington – Stefan Ratchford added the extras – then Tom Lineham edged his side ahead on 39 minutes.

Ratchford again added the two for a 12-8 lead at the break.

Livett grabbed his second score after 53 minutes, when Ratchford again added the extras, then Josh Charnley scorched through for an interception try.

Jimmy Keinhorst touched down and Drinkwater converted to reduce the gap to eight points, but the Wolves had the final say through Mike Cooper’s try and Ratchford’s fourth goal.

Full report, reaction and pictures in Monday’s League Express.