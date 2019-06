Swinton Lions have completed the signings of Richard Lepori and Sammy Kibula.

Italy international Lepori was a free agent having last appeared for Rochdale but has now linked up with Stuart Littler’s side.

Meanwhile, prop Sammy Kibula has also joined the Lions on an initial one-month loan from Wigan.

The forward has spent time on loan at Dewsbury but has now joined forces with the Lions.

Swinton have also confirmed the departure of Daley Williams.