Two potential debutants for Huddersfield against Salford

Tom Holmes could make his Huddersfield debut in their pivotal trip to Salford on Thursday.

The halfback has yet to feature for the Giants since his move to the club ahead of the 2019 season, missing the start of the campaign through injury before gaining match fitness at Featherstone.

However, after impressing in the Championship, he has now earned a call-up at his parent club and could make his debut on Thursday.

Fellow youngster Oliver Wilson has also been called up and could make his debut after his mid-season move from Bradford. Suaia Matagi and Dale Ferguson drop out.

The Red Devils have named an unchanged squad for the contest.

Red Devils: Evalds, Welham, Sa’u, Bibby, Dudson, Jones, Flanagan, Lussick, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Johnson, Olpherts, Sio, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings.

Giants: McIntosh, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O’Brien, Ta’ai, English, Jake Wardle, Holmes, Ikahihifo, L Senior, I Senior, Wilson.