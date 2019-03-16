Veterans shine as Maguire’s Tigers’ reign opens with victory

Wests Tigers’ iconic veterans Benji Marshall and Robbie Farah were the stars of the show as the Tigers defeated Sydney rivals the Manly Sea Eagles 20-6 at Leichardt Oval today after being behind 0-2 at half-time in wet and windy conditions.

Daly Cherry-Evans had landed a first-half penalty for Manly, but after the break the Tigers took charge in former Wigan coach Michael Maguire’s first game with the Tigers.

Farah touched down twice, as did Luke Garner, while Euan Marsters added three conversions and a penalty.

The Sea Eagles finally scored a try almost on full-time through Jorge Taufua, but the impression at the end was that new Manly coach and club legend Des Hasler has a big job on his hands.

Tigers: T – Farah 2, Garner; G – Marsters 4

Sea Eagles: T – Taufua; G – Cherry-Evans

For full coverage of the weekend’s NRL action, be sure to order Monday’s League Express.