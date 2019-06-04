Wakefield reward winger Kershaw with new deal

Wakefield have handed winger Lee Kershaw a new one-year deal.

The 20-year-old broke into the Trinity side over the Easter and has gone on to make five appearances for the club.

“I’m over the moon to have signed a new deal,” said Kershaw.

“Hopefully next year I can carry on getting some more games under my belt. It was an easy decision for me to sign the contract and I think Wakefield can develop me further, so I’m excited for the future.”

Chris Chester added: “It’s great news that Lee has signed a new deal at the club. He’s been enjoying a good run in the side and has impressed on each occasion. He’s a player that is always eager to improve and I’m looking forward to seeing him develop in the future.”