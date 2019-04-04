Wakefield rocked by major injury to Bill Tupou

Wakefield Trinity have suffered another major injury setback after Bill Tupou was ruled out for three months with a groin tear.

The centre, a member of last year’s Super League Dream Team, suffered the injury in last week’s victory over Salford.

After consultation with a specialist, Wakefield received the worst news possible, with last year’s leading Super League metre-maker now joining fellow left-edge ace Tom Johnstone on the sidelines.

“It’s the worst possible news really for Bill and the club,” said head coach Chris Chester.

“It’s come away from the bone. Looking at the scan on Tuesday we were thinking it might be one of those we could manage, but seeing the specialist, there’s some more damage there. It’s a proper, full-on repair. We’re missing our best player now for most of the season.”