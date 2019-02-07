Wakefield set to lose hooker Tyler Randell for two months due to shoulder surgery

Wakefield could be without hooker Tyler Randell for two months – while forward James Batchelor will also miss Sunday’s game with St Helens due to a knee injury.

Batchelor was taken to hospital at the beginning of the week and has subsequently been placed on a drip to deal with a knee problem – while Randell is going to be absent for up to eight weeks after being deemed to require shoulder surgery.

It leaves Chester without two key players for Sunday’s game against the Saints – but he is boosted by the return of forwards Craig Huby and Danny Kirmond from injury.

He said: “James was taken to hospital on Monday, and he’s got a drip in his knee after it ballooned up quite badly. Tyler is going to need some surgery on his shoulder, so we lose him for a couple of months.

“But it gives Kyle Wood a good opportunity over the next eight weeks to put his best foot forward. There’s two changes that are enforced – but Kirmo and Craig Huby will both be in the 17, they’re back fit.”

Wood has had limited game-time throughout pre-season thus far, and Chester admits it will be doubtful whether he can play the full game against the Saints in light of Randell’s injury – meaning the possibility of youngster Jordan Crowther filling in at dummy-half if Wood has to go off.

He said: “I’m not too sure how we handle it. It’s difficult with the interchanges and your thought process, because ideally you want your nine and your back-rowers to play 80 minutes, so you can rotate your middles.

“Whether we can get 80 out of Woody yet, I’m not sure, because he’s had a disrupted pre-season. There’s things to think about, but we know Jordy Crowther can play hooker – but I’ll look at bringing a hybrid player in, like a Joe Arundel or Justin Horo, who can play in a couple of positions.”