Wakefield unveil new number one and new captain as Trinity prepare for 2019

Wakefield have confirmed that Ryan Hampshire will be their new number one in 2019 – and that half-back Jacob Miller will become the club’s new captain.

Trinity unveiled their squad numbers for the new season on Tuesday night, with new signing Danny Brough taking the seven shirt vacated by Liam Finn at the end of last season. And with Scott Grix departing for Huddersfield, Hampshire has moved up to number one, appearing to suggest he will be first-choice at fullback for Chris Chester when the 2019 campaign begins.

Elsewhere, other new signings Craig Kopczak, George King and Ben Reynolds take numbers 15, 22 and 25 respectively – while young stars Titus Gwaze and Yusuf Aydin are among those to earn numbers for the first time.

Trinity also confirmed on Tuesday night that Miller would succeed Danny Kirmond as captain.

The Australian has been with Wakefield for four seasons, and has been selected by Chester as Kirmond’s successor to skipper Trinity in 2019.