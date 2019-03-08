Wakefield v Hull KR team news: Kirmond returns while Ashurst misses out

Matty Ashurst will miss Wakefield Trinity’s game with Hull KR on Sunday, as Chris Chester makes one change to the 19 that beat Leeds Rhinos last week.

Danny Kirmond returns to the squad after recovering from a bicep injury.

Meanwhile, Mitch Garbutt is named in Hull KR’s squad after missing their defeat to Castleford through illness.

Robbie Mulhern has fallen foul of an injury picked up at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Both Jimmy Keinhorst and Kane Linnett have been cleared to play, after sustaining concussions last week.

Will Oakes and Adam Rooks could both make their first appearances of 2019, if picked.

Trinity squad: Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Anthony England, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood

Rovers squad: Craig Hall, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Mose Masoe, James Greenwood, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Tommy Lee, Lee Jewitt, Chris Atkin, Junior Vaivai, Danny Addy, George Lawler, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Will Oakes, Will Dagger, Adam Rooks.