Wales Students go under the microscope

There’s a big trial match for Wales Students this Sunday (3 March 2019) when the South v North Origin game takes place at Chippenham Fields, Monmouth (kick-off 2pm) writes Ian Golden.

The encounter will enable head coach Paul Emanuelli to select the final squad that will take on England, Scotland and Ireland in Glasgow in the Four Nations later this year.

The players have been selected from establishments from all over the UK but with 18 players available for the north and 22 for the south, two of those players who missed the trial process, Rob Davies and Brandon Aviet, will guest for the north side.

Emanuelli said: “I’m delighted with how the build up to this game has gone. The training sessions were run excellently by the respective coaches and overseen by myself.

“The process in which we’ve selected the squads has been massively improved this year and, after Sunday’s game, a 26-man squad will be selected to train and play two warm up games before the Four Nations.”

He added: “I’d like to thank Monmouth RFC for hosting Sunday’s game.”

The teams are:

Wales Students South

1. Rhys Gant (Educ8) (captain)

2. Sam Baker (Swansea University)

3. James Bartlett (Cardiff and Vale College)

4. Brandon Lamb (Coleg Gwent)

5. Dylan Evans (University of South Wales)

6. Mathew Morgan (Coleg y Cymoedd)

7. Morgan Cochran (Coleg y Cymoedd)

8. Adam Young (Coleg Gwent)

9. James Wickham (Coventry University)

10. Jacob Lee (Coleg y Cymoedd)

11. Mathew Jones (Coleg y Cymoedd)

12. Lloyd Selby-Smith (University of South Wales)

13. Max Hendy (University of Worcester)

Subs

14. Ben Pinnock (Coleg y Cymoedd)

15. Dom King (Cardiff Metropolitan University)

16. Morgan Parsons (Coleg y Cymoedd)

17. Charlie Bodman (Coleg y Cymoedd)

18. Huw Parks (Cardiff University)

19. Keiron Lewis (Coleg y Cymoedd)

20. Ieaun Roberts (Coleg y Cymoedd)

Coaches – Chris Vitalini and Lee Goddard

Wales Students North

1. Conor Harding (Coleg Llandrillo)

2. William Lynch (Rydal Penrhos School)

3. Daf Jones (Bangor University)

4. Henri Roberts (Coleg Llandrillo)

5. Aled Davies (Liverpool John Moores University)

6. Fraser Stroud (Leeds Beckett University)

7. Cobi Green (Leeds Beckett University)

8. Billy Forrester (West Cheshire College)

9. Macualey Harris (Leeds Beckett University)

10. Rob Davies (University of South Wales)

11. Ellis Simon (Leeds Beckett University)

12. Rhys Davies (Leeds Beckett University) (captain)

13. Dewi Billington (Leeds Beckett University)

Subs

14. Ryan Griffiths (Wigan Warriors Sports Education College)

15. James Popaduk (Bangor University)

16. Nick Dundee (Bangor University)

17. Edward Farmilo (University of Hull)

18. Brandon Aviet (Coleg y Cymoedd)

19. George Edge (University of Warwick)

20. Corrie Shorrock (Bangor University)

Coaches – Mike Grady and Andy Rigby

Injured for Sunday’s game, but available for selection for the Four Nations, are Daf Hellard (broken ribs), Joel Hopkins (broken forearm), Rowland Kaye (concussion).