The Wales Premier League game between Torfaen Tigers and Rhondda Outlaws, which had been scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) has been moved forward to this evening (Friday 21 June).

Cardiff Blue Dragons A, meanwhile , will now host, rather than travel to, Valley Cougars A in tomorrow’s remaining fixture.

WALES RUGBY LEAGUE

Fixtures

Friday 21 June 2019

PREMIER LEAGUE: Torfaen Tigers A v Rhondda Outlaws.

Saturday 22 June 2019

PREMIER LEAGUE: Cardiff Blue Dragons A v Valley Cougars A.