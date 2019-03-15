Walker set for return from drugs ban

Adam Walker is in line to make his return from a drugs ban after being named in Salford’s 19-man squad to face Castleford on Sunday.

The Scotland international has completed a 20-month ban for cocaine use and is eligible to return to action.

Walker, who formerly played for Hull KR, St Helens and Wakefield, was banned in 2017 after a positive test following a game.

Meanwhile, Castleford could call on Oliver Holmes for the first time this season after recovering from a pectoral injury.

Tigers: Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Foster, Holmes, Massey, Mata’utia, McShane, Milner, Minkin, Moors, O’Neill, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts.

Red Devils: Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Bibby, Lui, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Murray, Olpherts, Sio, Turgut, Hastings.