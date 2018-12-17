Walmsley back in training

Alex Walmsley is set to return at the start of next year after finally being given the all clear from specialists after fracturing his neck.

The England and St Helens forward has been out for nine months after suffering the injury in March.

But after finally getting the green light, the former Batley star has returned to full training and is planning on making his mark in 2019.

Now, Walmsley will look to replicate he found in 2017, which saw him break into England’s side and feature in the World Cup Final.

“I can honestly say this has been the toughest journey I have ever been on,” he said.

“I’m so grateful to be able to put it to bed and carry on with my career.

“I really appreciate all the support of not only my teammates and everyone at the club but the fans too.

“Bring on 2019 and the new season … I can’t wait!”