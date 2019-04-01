Ward bemoans slow starts

London Broncos coach Danny Ward bemoaned another slow start as the Broncos fell to defeat against Huddersfield.

The Broncos conceded 16 points in the opening 13 minutes of their 38-26 defeat, which saw them suffer back-to-back home defeats.

After nine games, the Broncos have only opened the scoring once while they have conceded in the opening ten minutes on seven occasions. Ward says they have to fix the problem.

“It’s something we’re highlighting and talking about,” he said.

“You can’t quite put your finger on something like that. Huddersfield came out and gave it to us. You give yourselves too much to do. That’s where we need to be better.

“Credit to Huddersfield, they were pretty good.

“We just lacked a little bit of attitude. That’s what it comes down to sometimes. To defend your goal line, we’ve had it a lot this year. The boys lacked a little bit of that in the first half, which is disappointing. We started slow again and gave ourselves way too much to do. I don’t question the attitude of this lot often because they’re spot on and work hard for each other. A few too many had off days in that area but I know they’ll work hard to fix it up.”

Kieran Dixon scored twice in the defeat, taking his tally of tries for the Broncos up to 93. Rhys Williams is just behind on 91 and Ward said: “There’s a little battle going on there, they’re both close to 100. We’ve got some good wingers, but we just need to find them a little bit more as they can finish tries and they’re strong out of yardage as well.”