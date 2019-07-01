Ward unfazed by Cas defeat

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward is hopeful that his side’s 42-10 defeat to Castleford Tigers on Sunday was just a blip.

The defeat halted a three-match winning run and it could have been worse for a London side that were “hanging in there” in the first half.

“We hurt ourselves, but take nothing away from Cas, they were fantastic, they played with energy and a high tempo,” Ward said.

“I thought it could have been a lot worse at half-time, I thought we were hanging in there up until that point. We were pretty poor and a few individuals were not quite doing their job and it hurt us.

“We just crumbled a bit in that second-half. I think playing at such a high level with big wins has taken it out of us. It’s hard to be peaking like that at all times. Hopefully it was just a dip in form for us against a very good Castleford side.”