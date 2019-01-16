Wardle has ‘unfinished business’ with Giants

Huddersfield Giants forward Joe Wardle admitted he has ‘unfinished business’ after a quick return to the club was confirmed last week.

The 27-year-old rejoined the Giants on an initial season-long loan from Castleford Tigers, with Jordan Rankin heading in the opposite direction in the wake of Luke Gale’s injury, with the move expected to be made permanent during the season.

The Scotland international, who left the Giants in 2016 to join Newcastle Knights, will get the opportunity to take to the field with his younger brother and teammate Jacob next year.

With a squad vastly different from his first spell, with Akuila Uate joining from Manly and Matt Frawley from Canterbury, Wardle believes the club are building towards silverware and added that the move had taken him aback.

“It’s a pretty good feeling to be honest, everyone has really welcomed me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to playing alongside my brother as well. That’s been an ambition of mine since he started to be a pro.

“To be honest it just happened so quick and if came out of nowhere. There was a few rumours going round but it happened really fast and it was a lot to take in. I’ve got a bit of unfinished business here and I want to win a bit of silverware here.

“Obviously they’ve got some big signings that they’ve made and last year they proved that they can match with the big boys a bit and I’m really looking forward to it. We’ll just see what happens.”