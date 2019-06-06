Warrington and Catalans without key players for Saturday’s clash

Warrington have called in academy graduates Jack Johnson and Josh Thewlis for the club’s Super League clash with Catalans on Saturday.

The duo have been called up to replace Tom Lineham and Jake Mamo, who are both suspended.

Catalans have made three changes, with Benjamin Jullien, Arthur Romano and Lambert Belmas coming in.

However, the Dragons are without Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney and Remi Casty, who all miss out through injury.

Wolves: Akauola, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hull, Hughes, Johnson, King, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Thewlis, Walker.

Dragons: Gigot, Mead, Langi, Smith, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Belmas, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins.