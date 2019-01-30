Warrington and St Helens named joint-Super League favourites by Betfred

Warrington Wolves and St Helens have been named joint-favourites to win the Super League Grand Final this season, by title sponsors Betfred.

The Wolves, who have added marquee signing Black Austin to their side, have been given odds of 4/1 to win the Grand Final next year, having lost the 2018 Grand Final to Wigan Warriors, while St Helens, who will be without Ben Barba, are joint-faviourites.

Wigan Warriors are 5/1 to defend their title from last season, having had a big squad shake-up and recently being deducted 2 points due to salary cap breaches, while David Furner’s Leeds Rhinos side are 8/1 to win the Grand Final, after an impressive off-season recruitment that saw them add Konrad Hurrell and Trent Merrin.

Rank outsiders are Castleford who are 9/1, but without Luke Gale, and Hull FC, who are 14/1 to lift the trophy at Old Trafford after a woeful end to the 2018 season. Catalans have been given odds of 20/1 to win the trophy, after winning the Challenge Cup last season, while Huddersfield and Wakefield are touted at 28/1 and 40/1 respectively.

Making up the list are Hull KR, at 80/1, Salford at 100/1 and London Broncos, who are 500/1 to win the Grand Final on their return to Super League after pipping Toronto Wolfpack to promotion last season.

MAN OF STEEL ODDS

Warrington Wolves’ big signing Blake Austin has been named the clear favourite to win the Man of Steel, with odds 0f 8/1, with the nearest competitor being teammate Daryl Clark, in at 16/1. St Helens captain James Roby has been given odds of 16/1, while Zak Hardaker has been named fourth favourite to win the Man of Steel after a return from a drugs ban.

Castleford Tigers duo Paul McShane and Jake Trueman have been given odds of 20/1 and 25/1, with the pair needing to step up in the absence of Luke Gale, while Trent Merrin has also been given odds of 25/1.

TOP TRY SCORER ODDS

Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden and Warrington Wolves counterpart Josh Charnley have been named joint-faviourites to win the top try scorer next season, with odds of 7/1.

Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone, who finished second to Ben Barba last season, has been named 11/1 to finish top scorer this season, while Wigan trio Dom Manfredi, Joe Burgess and Liam Marshall are all in at 12/1.

Golden Boot winner Tommy Makinson has been named as a rank outsider to finish top-try scorer next season, with odds of 16/1.