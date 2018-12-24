Warrington head coach signs two-year deal

Warrington Wolves head coach Steve Price has today signed a two-year contract extension running until November 2021, with League Express reporting today that he had been offered a new deal.

Speculation had mounted linking Price with a move to NRL club Cronulla Sharks after the departure of Shane Flanagan, but the 40-year-old has now committed to the club to sign a new deal. His first season with the club in 2018 saw him guide the club to a top-four finish in Super League, before losing both the Grand Final and Challenge Cup final to Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons respectively.

“I love being part of Warrington and my wife and kids are happy and settled here. It’s a fantastic club with great people involved, so I wasn’t going anywhere. I came here for a reason, to get that silverware,” said Price.

“We are building strong relationships with the town’s community clubs and I can see young Warrington kids playing a big part in this club’s future in the years to come. I honestly feel we can make a difference with the strength of our playing group and I’m really looking forward to 2019.”

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick added: “We are delighted to have extended Steve’s contract by a further two years. The progression the team has made under his leadership has been fantastic. Making two major finals in his first season was a positive step.

“However, I know how driven he is to go one step further in 2019 and deliver silverware for this club and its fans. His work ethic and professionalism are exceptional, making him one of the best young coaches in the game. We’re fortunate he’s giving us his commitment for at least another three years.”