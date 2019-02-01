Warrington mascot ejected from St Helens game

Yes you read that right.

Warrington Wolves’ mascot Wolfie was ejected from the Totally Wicked Stadium, prior to St Helens’ 22-12 opening round victory over Wigan Warriors.

Wolfie was marched out of the stadium by St Helens security staff, wearing a spy coat, top hat and binoculars, as part of a stunt that mocks the recent Leeds United ‘Spygate scandal.’

Sky Sports commentator Brian Carney can be heard how he was “reliably informed that this has happened plenty of times in the past. In fact, they’ve covered every one of their opposition’s matches,” during the coverage, as a tongue in cheek reference to Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa’s revelations during a presentation to journalists at the club’s Elland Road home.

The stunt proved to be a hit with social media, with the post getting over 500 likes on the Betfred Super League Twitter account, and over 300 likes when shared on the Warrington’s Twitter account.

In response to the post, Wolfie’s own Twitter account jokingly posted: “Ok… So I was rumbled spying. I’ll share what I learnt. No Barba’s in St Helens. It was -2.”