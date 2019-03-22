Warrington survive late Wakefield fightback

Warrington Wolves held on by the skin of their teeth as they almost surrendered a 22-point lead in the 34-32 win over Wakefield.

Josh Charnley’s second try of the game had given the Wolves a seemingly unassailable 34-12 lead.

However, two tries from Kyle Wood, plus scores from Max Jowitt and Joe Arundel moved Trinity to within two.

But Danny Brough’s conversion went agonisingly wide, meaning Warrington held on.

The Wolves were 26-6 ahead at half-time thanks to tries through Toby King, Charnley, Chris Hill and Blake Austin. Ryan Hampshire had scored for Wakefield.

David Fifita and Charnley exchanged scores after half-time, before Wakefield’s dramatic fightback.

Wakefield: Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Arundel, Jowitt, Miller, Brough, Fifita, Wood, England, Pauli, Horo, Crowther. Subs: Arona, King, Kopczak, Hirst

Warrington: Ratchford, Charnley, King, Atkins, Mamo, Austin, Patton, Hill, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Philbin. Subs: J Clark, Tasi, Murdoch-Masila, Walker.