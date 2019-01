Warrington to take young squad to Rochdale

Warrington Wolves have named a young squad to travel to Rochdale for their pre-season friendly on Saturday.

20 players will travel including new signing from London, Matt Davis. Also included are Sitaleki Akauola, Harvey Livett and Luis Johnson.

Warrington begin their season with back-to-back home games against Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR on consecutive Saturdays.

Squad: Jamie Abram, Sitaleki Akauola, Padraig Anglin-Sheedy, Liam Brinksman, Taylor Brown, Jacob Chamberlain, Henry Collins, Matt Davis, Riley Dean, Dave Gibbons, Lewis Hall, Daniel Harper, Luis Johnson, Harvey Livett, Pat Moran, Cole Oakley, Ellis Robson, Nathan Roebuck, Josh Thewlis, Jack Wright