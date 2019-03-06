Warrington urge fans to be part of ‘Human Video Board’ on Thursday night

Whether it’s Wolfie’s invasion of the pitch on the opening night, the birth of the Wire Flyer or ambushing the World Club Challenge with promo for their own game against Wigan, Warrington are certainly establishing a reputation for doing things differently so far in 2019.

And that trend looks set to continue for Thursday night’s home clash with Castleford, after the Wolves urged supporters to be part of a unique experience which is being dubbed Europe’s first Human Video Board.

The experience, which has been used across the United States and involves fans downloading an App to their smartphone to take part in the show, will occur in the minutes before kick-off on Thursday night, in the clash between two of Super League’s early pacesetters.