Warrington win with ease to extend Wakefield’s losing run to six

Wakefield were no match for Warrington as five different try-scorers ensured the Wolves took the two points in a 30-6 triumph.

It appeared Wakefield had not read the script that bookmakers and pundits had predicted in the opening exchanges as Trinity struck in the first minute through Ryan Hampshire following a customary break by David Fifita. Danny Brough converted for a 6-0 lead.

But, it was all Warrington traffic for the rest of the first-half with Ben Currie, Josh Charnley and Mike Cooper all crossing the whitewash. Dec Patton converted two from three for a 16-6 lead at half-time.

A Blake Austin effort soon after the resumption took the scores to 22-6 before a Patton penalty goal extended the lead to three converted tries.

Wakefield toiled, but could not breach the stern Wire defence with Jack Johnson’s try right on the hooter rounding off the scores at 30-6, leaving Trinity on a six-match losing run and looking over their shoulders in the Super League table.

Warrington: Jake Mamo, Jack Johnson, Bryson Goodwin, Toby King, Josh Charnley, Blake Austin, Declan Patton, Chris Hill, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Jack Hughes, Joe Philbin; Subs: Ben Murdoch-Masila, Jason Clark, Sitaleki Akauola, Matt Davis

Tries: Currie, Charnley, Cooper, Austin, Johnson Goals: Patton 5

Wakefield: Ryan Hampshire, Ben Jones-Bishop, Reece Lyne, Jack Croft, Mason Caton-Brown, Jacob Miller, Danny Brough, Anthony England, Jordy Crowther, Kelepi Tanginoa, Pauli Pauli, David Fifita, George King; Subs: Titus Gwaze, Craig Kopczak, Keegan Hirst, Kyle Wood

Tries: Hampshire Goals: Brough

A full report and photos from tonight’s game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express, which will be available in newsagents and online from 9.30pm on Sunday evening.