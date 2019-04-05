Warriors continue Titans woes

Gold Coast Titans remain the only side without an NRL win after New Zealand Warriors comfortably took the two points, 26-10

Despite the Titans having both Tyrone Roberts and Ash Taylor back in their starting line-up, they were no match for the Warriors who themselves are now two from four this season.

Two tries in the opening half, scored by former Warrington star Peta Hiku and Tongan Test winger David Fusitu’a gave New Zealand a 12-0 lead at the break.

Then Roger Tuivasa Sheck’s try early in the second half extended that lead. But Dale Copley was on hand to score the Titans’ first try with a mazy run. Then Anthony Don squeezed in at the other corner.

Tohu Harris’ try with eight minutes to go sealed the win for the Warriors, however.

Warriors: Tuivasa-Sheck, Fusitu’a, Hiku, Kata, Maumalo, Harris-Tavita, Green, Paasi, Lawton, Ah Mau, Papali’i, Harris, Burr; Interchanges: Blair, Tevaga, Afoa, Sao

Tries: Hiku, Fusitu’a, Tuivasa-Sheck, Harris; Goals: Harris-Tavita 5

Titans: Gordon, Don, Peachey, Kelly, Copley, Roberts, Taylor, Wallace, Rein, James, Proctor, Cartwright, Arrow; Interchanges: Brimson, Fotuaika, Boyd, Hipgrave

Tries: Copley, Don; Goal: Taylor

