Warriors forward Ligi Sao offered to Super League clubs for 2020 season

New Zealand Warriors forward Ligi Sao has been offered to Super League clubs for next season by his management.

The 26-year-old prop, who can also operate at loose-forward, is currently in the Warriors’ 19-man squad to face Brisbane Broncos this weekend and has made several appearances in the NRL this season.

However, his contract expires with the Warriors at the end of this season, and that has alerted a number of top-flight clubs in this country, who have been alerted to the possibility that Sao may be open to coming to Super League.

In an email circulated to numerous clubs, Sao has been touted on the open market as a player of interest – and he is understood to be attracting attention from several teams.

One potential stumbling block for any move could be the number of first-grade games Sao has played in the last two years. Guidelines dictate that players automatically qualify for a visa if they have played 50% or more of games during that period – which Sao has not.

However, TotalRL also understands that should a club be willing to offer an overseas import a salary of £100,000 or more, then that figure of games required falls from 50% to just 20%, opening the door for Sao to be able to complete a move to Super League should he so wish.

