Warriors win crucial clash with Titans

New Zealand Warriors won a crucial two points with a 24-20 win over Gold Coast Titans.

The Warriors started well in the opening twelve minutes. Karl Lawton squeezed in from dummy half and some excellent play from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck laid on a try for Ken Maumalo.

But the Titans replied with two tries of their own to move into the lead. Ryley Jacks reached out for his first try for the Gold Coast, then a great move from the home side saw Brian Kelly score on the left. Issac Luke came off the bench to level up the scores, though, with a penalty.

It took well over 20 minutes for the scoreboard to be troubled in the second half when Tyrone Roberts edged the Titans in front with a penalty but shortly after, Blake Green split the home side’s defence on the last and found Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as New Zealand took a four-point lead.

Then the Warriors pulled further clear when Maumalo dived in at the corner for his second try of the game.

AJ Brimson got over in the right corner with four minutes to go for the Titans but even a late Adam Blair sin bin, on his 300th NRL game, couldn’t help the Titans complete the comeback.

Titans: Brimson, Don, Arthars, Kelly, Copley, Roberts, Jacks, Wallace, Peats, Fotuaika, Cartwright, Peachey, Arrow; Interchanges: Rein, Boyd, Whitbread, Stockwell

Tries: Jacks, Kelly, Brimson; Goals: Roberts 4

Warriors: Tuivasa-Sheck, Fusitu’a, Hiku, Herbert, Maumalo, Nikorima, Green, Paasi, Lawton, Ah Mau, Papali’i, Harris, Blair; Interchanges: Luke, Tevaga, Afoa, Burr

Tries: Lawton, Maumalo 2, Tuivasa-Sheck; Goals: Nikorima, Luke 3

Sin bin: Blair (80) – late tackle

