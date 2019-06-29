Watch Rugby League Back Chat (27 Jun) online now

The Rugby Football League’s CEO Ralph Rimmer joins the debate this week as he’s grilled on the North American project, the 1895 Cup and the need for a new TV deal.

Plus, are Mr Rimmer and his counterpart Mr Elstone at Super League, actually on speaking terms?

The speculation mounts on the occupiers of the Super League relegation zone but aren’t the Leeds Rhinos really just what the Championship needs?

Also at the debate table with host Matt Shaw are Martyn Sadler and Phil Caplan.

Watch the show now.

Check the Freesports website for full schedule and details on how to receive the channel.