Watch Rugby League Back Chat on TotalRL.com now

The new 2019 series of Rugby League Back Chat is underway and you can watch the first episode here on TotalRL.com right now.

Joining the show’s new regular host Matthew Shaw, to discuss the big Rugby League issues this week are League Express editor Martyn Sadler, journalist Phil Caplan, and former Super League CEO, Maurice Lindsay.

The troubles continue at Leeds and now Wigan have caught the bug … meanwhile it’s full steam ahead for the London Broncos … Widnes are back on track as they come out of administration … and the Lions are to be unleashed at long last. All this and more on this instalment of Back Chat. Watch it now.

Rugby League Back Chat is broadcast weekly every Thursday on Freesports TV in the UK (check listings for further details) and is available to watch on TotalRL.com every Saturday from 9.30am.

Freesports is available on the following services:

Freeview Ch 64

Sky Ch 422

Virgin Media Ch 533

Freesat Ch 252

TalkTalkTV Ch 64

BT TV Ch 64

tvplayer app

Rugby League Back Chat is sponsored by Total Rugby League.