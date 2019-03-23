Watch Rugby League Back Chat online now (21/03/19 edition)

This week’s Rugby League Back Chat features host Matthew Shaw and guests Peter Smith (Yorkshire Post), Steve Ganson (RFL Head of Match Officials and Technical Director) and Martyn Sadler (League Express).

Among the topics up for discussion:

How exactly are the refs chosen for a game?

How important are the London Broncos to the next TV deal?

And is it time for a big player clear out down at Headingley as the Leeds Rhinos slump continues?

Watch it online now below.

Rugby League Back Chat is sponsored by Total Rugby League. New episodes are broadcast weekly on Freesports TV, Thursdays at 5pm.

Freesports is available on the following services:

Freeview Ch 64

Sky Ch 422

Virgin Media Ch 533

Freesat Ch 252

TalkTalkTV Ch 64

BT TV Ch 64

tvplayer app