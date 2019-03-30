Watch Rugby League Back Chat online now (28 Mar)

The pantomime at Wigan continues as the Shaun Edwards debacle turns to embarrassment. Canada links arms with New York as the game strives to expand. Joining host Matt Shaw on Rugby League Back Chat this week to discuss all this and more are two of the game’s great young coaching talents, James Ford (York City Knights) and Lee Greenwood (Dewsbury Rams) along with the not so young – but still talented – Phil Caplan.

Watch it online now below.

Rugby League Back Chat is sponsored by Total Rugby League. New episodes are broadcast weekly on Freesports TV, Thursdays.

Freesports is available on the following services:

Freeview Ch 64

Sky Ch 422

Virgin Media Ch 533

Freesat Ch 252

TalkTalkTV Ch 64

BT TV Ch 64

tvplayer app