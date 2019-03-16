Watch the latest episode of Rugby League Back Chat online now

The latest episode of Rugby League Back Chat is now available to watch online via YouTube below.
Joining the show’s new regular host Matthew Shaw to discuss the big Rugby League issues this week are journalists John Davidson, Danny Lockwood and Richard de la Riviere.
Rugby League Back Chat is sponsored by Total Rugby League. New episodes are broadcast weekly on Freesports TV, Thursdays at 5pm.
Freesports is available on the following services:
Freeview Ch 64
Sky Ch 422
Virgin Media Ch 533
Freesat Ch 252
TalkTalkTV Ch 64
BT TV Ch 64
tvplayer app