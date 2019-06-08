Watch this week’s Rugby League Back Chat (6 June) online now

On this week’s Rugby League Back Chat…

The return of the reserve grade is nigh but should clubs be really investing in grassroots?

Halifax go marching on in the Challenge Cup but is St Helens a step too far?

And Gareth Ellis heads towards his 40th birthday and becomes the oldest player in Super League.

Host Matt Shaw in conversation with Batley Bulldogs Head Coach Matt Diskin, League Express Editor Martyn Sadler and Featherstone Rovers Head Coach Ryan Carr.

Watch Rugby League Back Chat online now:

Check the Freesports website for full schedule and details on how to receive the channel.

Back Chat is available every week on YouTube and via TotalRL.com from 9.30am each Saturday following its original TV broadcast.