Watkins to leave Leeds at the end of 2019

Kallum Watkins will leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of 2019, the club has confirmed.

Watkins has spent his entire career with the club, making his debut at the age of 17 and is now in his eleventh year at the club. And while he still has two years remaining on a four-year deal signed in 2018, after discussions with the club, the two parties after agreed to mutually end his contract with the club at the end of the year.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank Kallum for his outstanding service to the club and, in particular, his complete professionalism throughout this process,” said Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield.

“Kallum is aware of our plans for the squad moving forward and the restrictions that the salary cap has on our ability to develop this group of players.

“Kallum is one of the greatest talents this club has produced, and I know he will be giving his absolute all for the remainder of the season to make sure he finishes his time here on the best possible note,” added Sinfield.

Meanwhile, Watkins himself spoke of the incredibly tough decision he has had to make.

“This was an incredibly tough decision for me to arrive at especially as I was happy to remain at the club for the remainder of my contract. However, this is an agreement that suits myself and the club. I am 28 and looking forward to a new challenge whether in Super League or abroad and I wish the club all the best for the years ahead.”