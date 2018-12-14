Watkins wants testimonial match to be comeback game from injury

Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins has pencilled in his testimonial match against Castleford as his comeback date from a horrific injury layoff.

Watkins has not played since suffering a serious knee injury during the Rhinos’ Magic Weekend game against the Tigers last May, which caused him to miss the entire remainder of Leeds’ domestic campaign plus England’s Test series against New Zealand.

He is now set on returning to the field on the 20th January, when his Leeds career to date is honoured with a testimonial match against their West Yorkshire rivals.

“Yeah, that’s the target I’ve set myself over the last couple of months,” he said. “I’ve been working as hard as possible to get two or three full weeks of training in before that game. So I’ll be doing the best I can to be ready for that game then go on with preparing for the season.”