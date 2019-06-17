Watson praises Salford after “massive win”

Salford Red Devils head coach Ian Watson was delighted to see his side beat Wakefield Trinity and move up the table, particularly with other results near the bottom of the table meaning defeat would have left them only two points above the drop.

Both Hull KR and London won at the weekend meaning there is now a three-way tie at the bottom and Watson was glad to distance his side from the scrap.

“I loved the fact that London went to Catalans and got a result and Hull KR managed a win over Warrington,” he said.

“It’s really livening the season up and this was a massive win for us. It was important we pushed ourselves further away from them. We’ve had a tough month where we’ve let ourselves down in certain areas, but we started the game really well and that set us up.”