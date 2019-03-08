We can turn it around, says Cuthbertson

Leeds Rhinos forward Adam Cuthbertson has insisted the Rhinos can’t put their slow start to the season down to being in a transitional period.

Dave Furner’s side suffered their fourth defeat in five games as they were comfortably dispatched of by Wakefield in their homecoming at Emerald Headingley’s redeveloped facilities last Friday night.

After victory over Salford and a strong performance against St Helens, their frail display against Trinity was a setback, which the Australian says isn’t acceptable.

“Obviously we are in transition,” said Cuthbertson.

“There were some really good signs last week against St Helens, but we need to start replicating that, not just for a 20-minute stint or one game. We were back home and it’s really disappointing to lose in that fashion.

“Once we get comfortable in what we’re doing, in the sense where we don’t have to force our hand and try to score every time we get the ball, we’ll start putting some teams to bed in the sense where we start turning them round they’ll get tired. We are a really fit and well-coached team. It’s about showing that on the paddock.”

The 34-year-old saved special praise for the Rhinos supporters, who produced a superb atmosphere in the new surroundings of the South Stand.

“Our fans, in general, are just brilliant,” he said.

“Regardless of how the team is going they just turn up. We have the best support in the comp. We’re forever grateful they give us a great atmosphere. Hopefully, we will start to repay them.

“They’re a great set of fans that stick with us in the good and bad. It shows a lot of character from them.”