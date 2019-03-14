Weather-watch for NCL clubs

Coaches and players in the Kingstone Press National Conference League will be keeping half an eye on the elements over the next couple of days, with continuing strong winds, heavy rain and even snow forecast in some parts of the country.

One game that is already off, for the best of reasons, is the Premier Division fixture between West Hull and Siddal.

Siddal will be otherwise engaged this weekend and will be travelling to Workington Town on Sunday following the postponement last week of their third round tie in the Coral Challenge Cup.

The scheduled programme in the NCL is:

Saturday 16 March 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

Hunslet Club Parkside v Leigh Miners Rangers

Lock Lane v Underbank Rangers

Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Kells

Wath Brow Hornets v Thornhill Trojans

West Hull v Siddal – postponed

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Myton Warriors

Oulton Raiders v Pilkington Recs

Saddleworth Rangers v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Skirlaugh v Milford

Stanningley v Wigan St Patrick’s

York Acorn v Normanton Knights

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Hull Dockers

Barrow Island v Bradford Dudley Hill

Crosfields v Clock Face Miners

Ince Rose Bridge v Beverley

Shaw Cross Sharks v East Leeds

Wigan St Jude’s v West Bowling

DIVISION THREE

Batley Boys v Hensingham

Dewsbury Celtic v Leigh East

Gateshead Storm v Heworth

Hunslet Warriors v Eastmoor Dragons

Millom v Oldham St Anne’s

Salford City Roosters v Waterhead Warriors

Woolston Rovers v Drighlington