Weather-watch for NCL clubs

Coaches and players in the Kingstone Press National Conference League will be keeping half an eye on the elements over the next couple of days, with continuing strong winds, heavy rain and even snow forecast in some parts of the country.
One game that is already off, for the best of reasons, is the Premier Division fixture between West Hull and Siddal.
Siddal will be otherwise engaged this weekend and will be travelling to Workington Town on Sunday following the postponement last week of their third round tie in the Coral Challenge Cup.
The scheduled programme in the NCL is:
Saturday 16 March 2019
PREMIER DIVISION
Hunslet Club Parkside v Leigh Miners Rangers
Lock Lane v Underbank Rangers
Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Kells
Wath Brow Hornets v Thornhill Trojans
West Hull v Siddal – postponed
DIVISION ONE
Featherstone Lions v Myton Warriors
Oulton Raiders v Pilkington Recs
Saddleworth Rangers v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Skirlaugh v Milford
Stanningley v Wigan St Patrick’s
York Acorn v Normanton Knights
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Hull Dockers
Barrow Island v Bradford Dudley Hill
Crosfields v Clock Face Miners
Ince Rose Bridge v Beverley
Shaw Cross Sharks v East Leeds
Wigan St Jude’s v West Bowling
DIVISION THREE
Batley Boys v Hensingham
Dewsbury Celtic v Leigh East
Gateshead Storm v Heworth
Hunslet Warriors v Eastmoor Dragons
Millom v Oldham St Anne’s
Salford City Roosters v Waterhead Warriors
Woolston Rovers v Drighlington