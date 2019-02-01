West Yorkshire derby chosen for Challenge Cup live streaming

The Coral Challenge Cup second round West Yorkshire derby between Milford and Lock Lane on February 9th has been selected to be live streamed on the BBC.

Milford overcame Bradford Dudley in round one, while Lock Lane overcame Irish side Longhorns. The two follow in the lead of Millom and Red Star Belgrade, who’s first round clash saw over 30,000 viewers on BBC Sport.

The other second round clash to be streamed, on the Our League app, will be Wigan St Patrick’s tie with Great Britain Police on February 10th. St Pats overcome local rivals Leigh East in the first round, while the Police side defeated Wallsend Eagles.