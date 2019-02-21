Wests secure Robert Jennings

Wests Tigers have signed winger Robert Jennings following his release from South Sydney Rabbitohs.

With a cloud still hanging over the club regarding a potential $639,000 deduction from their salary cap due to the NRL’s salary cap investigation, negotiations between the two clubs had halted. But the NRL gave the Tigers the green light on the move.

Jennings, 23, enjoyed an excellent season as part of the Rabbitohs’ potent left edge, scoring 19 tries for the club in 2018 but Souths general manager Shane Richardson conceded the club couldn’t keep hold of the winger.

“We tried everything we could to keep Robert at the Rabbitohs but unfortunately we aren’t in a position to be able to keep him as part of our squad due to salary cap constraints,” Richardson said.

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire was thrilled to add depth and potency to his back line.

“Robert is a quality young man who I’ve worked with before and seen develop into the talented rugby league player he is,” Maguire said.

“He adds size, power and speed to our edges and is an excellent addition to our squad.

“Off the back of a strong season, I have no doubt he is going to fit extremely well into our systems and I looking forward to watching him take the next steps in his career at this club.”