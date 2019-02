Westwood returns for Wire trip to Catalans

Warrington Wolves veteran Ben Westwood returns to their 19-man squad after serving both matches of his ban.

Harvey Livett makes way for Westwood in the squad that will travel to France for Saturday’s game.

Meanwhile, Found Yaha could make his first appearance for Catalans since returning to the club from rugby union. Julian Bousquet also returns to the 19 alongside Lucas Albert.

Greg Bird, David Mead, Ben Garcia and Jodie Broughton all remain sidelined through injury.

Dragons squad: Tony Gigot, Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Samisoni Langi, Matty Smith, Rémi Casty, Michael McIlorum, Sam Moa, Kenny Edwards, Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Benjamin Jullien, Matt Whitley, Mickael Goudemand, Lucas Albert, Antoni Maria, Jason Baitieri, Fouad Yaha, Sam Tomkins

Wolves squad: Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker, Ben Westwood