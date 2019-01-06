What’s Inside League Express: 7 January edition

It’s the first edition of League Express in 2019 – and we’re certainly starting with somewhat of a bang!
There’s been plenty happening in the world of the greatest game in the first week of 2019, and we’ve got it all covered in this week’s edition. What’s more, there’s no need to wait until Monday to read it; from 9:30pm via TotalRL.com/LE, you can get your rugby league fix by grabbing the online edition of the paper. Here’s what’s inside:
- There’s all the reaction from Sunday’s huge breaking news concerning Luke Gale – including what happens next for the Tigers.. and whether they may try and shuffle the decks to get a replacement in for the injured half-back.
- We sit down with Super League chief executive Robert Elstone for an in-depth interview on the eve of the new season. Elstone talks rule changes for 2019, tackling Super League’s image crisis and how to fix the split in the game..
- ..as well as two referees in 2020, the future of the Magic Weekend – and an intriguing development for the future of the Man of Steel award.
- There’s also a bumper interview with Toronto owner David Argyle – who addresses rumours of late payment for the Wolfpack players, as well as a significant development which will protect the long-term future of the club.
- Into Super League, and we’ve an intriguing interview with Cory Aston – one of the men who could be set to take advantage of the vacancy created by Luke Gale’s injury. Aston opens up on a tough two years for his career.
- There’s all the latest surrounding Catalans and their potential absence from the 2019 Challenge Cup – including some important new details which could change proceedings somewhat. And one other Super League club are NOT happy the Dragons have been left in this situation, aiming some shots at the RFL in the process.
- Meanwhile, there’s transfer news from Salford..
- ..while ahead of his testimonial game this Sunday, Danny Kirmond gives us an insight into his future beyond 2019, and whether he intends to call it a day at the end of this season.
- Our traditional ‘Rookies to Watch’ feature is back for 2019 – which young starlet have we picked out from your club to have a year to remember?
- New London Broncos signing Morgan Smith reveals all about his move to the capital, having ended his time with Warrington.
- Our editor Martyn Sadler looks at how to sell the Challenge Cup, while the Legend Garry Schofield picks out those stars who will have to raise their game if their clubs are to succeed in 2019.