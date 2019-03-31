What’s Inside League Express: April 1st edition

We have no April Fools jokes in the paper… or do we?!?

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition.

Warrington coach Steve Price tells us about his beef with the England selectors

A BIG update on the future of reserve grade

Paul Anderson discusses the England Knights as plans for games later this year are revealed

Details of Daniel Smith’s new club are outlined

Chris Chester provides an update on Wakefield’s recruitment plans

As does Simon Woolford at Huddersfield as he reveals two existing squad members he’s trying to retain

Martyn Sadler and Garry Schofield discuss Golden Point

Catalans coach Steve McNamara advises us all to get to the Nou Camp in May when his team faces Wigan Warriors

Hull FC’s new signing Andrew Savelio gives us his reaction to Hull’s crushing defeat to Warrington

And Salford’s new man Krisnan Inu reflects on his debut at Wakefield

Our Rugby League Hero this week is former Wigan and Castleford star Frano Botica

That, plus much more, including news from every club and reports from every game, are in League Express.