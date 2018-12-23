What’s Inside League Express: Christmas Eve special edition

You really thought we’d have no paper because it’s Christmas Eve?

Behave yourself!

The latest instalment of League Express is on its way, and this is what you’ll find inside:

The RFL responds to Rugby League World’s shock player poll findings

News of a player on trial at Hull FC

On the other side of the city, we bring you the latest on Josh Drinkwater’s move to the Robins

The latest on Steve Price’s future at Warrington from the club’s chief executive, Karl Fitzpatrick

We speak to Jamie Jones-Buchanan as he prepares for his last hurrah

An interview with new London signing, Luke Yates

Boxing day previews from all three games

Our pundit Garry Schofield tells us how he would vote in our annual Readers’ Poll

Our editor Martyn Sadler asks what is going on with Odsal Stadium and suggests a way forward to safeguard it for Rugby League

In our Rugby League Heroes series we talk to Brendan Hill, the giant prop forward who played for several different clubs

And we have our annual Christmas Quiz – 100 questions to test your brain cells after you’ve demolished your Christmas dinner

All of that, plus news from every club in Super League all the way down to League 1, plus the latest from the junior and grassroots game is inside. Can’t wait until it hits stores on Monday? Head to totalrl.com/LE to get your online copy from Sunday night.